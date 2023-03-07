A Good Weekend All Around for Arsenal, Plus Strikers’ Corner Liverpool Edition!



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about a very good weekend for Arsenal Football Club. They begin with the women’s win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final (02:35) to secure Jonas Eidevall’s first trophy at the club. Next up, they head to the men’s last-gasp winner against Bournemouth and, understandably, hand a big bunch of flowers to Reiss Nelson (18:38). There’s a Liverpool edition of Strikers’ Corner (37:22) and a quick shout for Brentford’s win against Fulham.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

