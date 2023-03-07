 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Good Weekend All Around for Arsenal, Plus Strikers’ Corner Liverpool Edition!

Ian, Musa, and Ryan recognize the Arsenal women’s win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final and the Arsenal men’s last-gasp victory against Bournemouth

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea v Arsenal - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final Photo by Alan Walter - Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about a very good weekend for Arsenal Football Club. They begin with the women’s win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final (02:35) to secure Jonas Eidevall’s first trophy at the club. Next up, they head to the men’s last-gasp winner against Bournemouth and, understandably, hand a big bunch of flowers to Reiss Nelson (18:38). There’s a Liverpool edition of Strikers’ Corner (37:22) and a quick shout for Brentford’s win against Fulham.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

