How Jude Bellingham Becomes the GOAT

Will Brazier also joins to discuss Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Arsenal’s last-gasp winner, and West Ham’s struggles against Brighton

By James Lawrence Allcott
James Allcott sits down with lifelong Birmingham City fan Will Brazier to discuss the recent events of the weekend, including Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Arsenal’s last-gasp winner and what it means for Reiss Nelson, and of course West Ham’s struggles against Brighton. But most importantly the pair attempt to map out the next 15 years of Jude Bellingham’s career. Who will he sign for this summer? Is he capable of becoming an all-time great? What part does Luka Modric play in this? How important is a Premier League title for Bellingham? Will we see Jude Bellingham back at Birmingham one day? The first player-owner?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Will Brazier
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

