How Jude Bellingham Becomes the GOAT



James Allcott sits down with lifelong Birmingham City fan Will Brazier to discuss the recent events of the weekend, including Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Arsenal’s last-gasp winner and what it means for Reiss Nelson, and of course West Ham’s struggles against Brighton. But most importantly the pair attempt to map out the next 15 years of Jude Bellingham’s career. Who will he sign for this summer? Is he capable of becoming an all-time great? What part does Luka Modric play in this? How important is a Premier League title for Bellingham? Will we see Jude Bellingham back at Birmingham one day? The first player-owner?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Will Brazier

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

