Good Man, Bag Man With Kyle Mann and Champ Week Takeaways

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Kyle Mann to discuss their blue-blood commonalities before hitting takeaways from Houston’s hard-fought win over Memphis and Indiana winning the race to 69 versus Michigan (1:15). They continue their discussion with the segments Good Man, Bag Man; Rick Pitino Watch 2023; and more (27:16). Finally, Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (50:51).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
