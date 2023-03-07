 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Man, Bag Man With Kyle Mann and Champ Week Takeaways

The guys also check in on Rick Pitino and predict his next coaching move

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Kyle Mann to discuss their blue-blood commonalities before hitting takeaways from Houston’s hard-fought win over Memphis and Indiana winning the race to 69 versus Michigan (1:15). They continue their discussion with the segments Good Man, Bag Man; Rick Pitino Watch 2023; and more (27:16). Finally, Tate ends the show with some shout-outs and closeouts (50:51).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

