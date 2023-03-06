Are the Knicks and Kings Legit?



Raja and Logan open the show with reactions to the Suns-Mavericks game (02:00) before pivoting to the Knicks and their success this season (12:00). Then, the guys dive into the Sacramento Kings and what to expect from them in the postseason (24:00). Later, they take a break from talking hoops and give their thoughts on the final season of Snowfall (52:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

