‘AEW Revolution’ Reactions

Following AEW Revolution, David and Kazeem are joined by Phil Schneider to discuss what may have been the best Iron Man match in history. Plus they discuss the following:
- MJF’s best performance (1:50)
- Ricky Starks’s big win over Chris Jericho (19:10)
- Where does “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry go after the Final Burial Match? (23:19)
- The House of Black take down the Elite (31:16)
- The Original AEW women vs. the Outsiders (46:20)
- Is the Hangman Page–Jon Moxley story line the most important story in wrestling? (54:35)
- Wardlow wins the TNT Championship (61:20)
- FTR returns after the AEW Tag Title match (64:40)
- CM Punk returning to AEW? (75:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS