Liverpool 7, Man United Nil: The Debrief



Musa and Ryan can only begin in one place this week: Anfield, where Liverpool put 7 past Manchester United, equaling their worst top ever defeat (04:35). There’s a quick roundup of some other Premier League games, including Arsenal’s dramatic late win against Bournemouth (34:03), before they catch up on some stuff around Europe (43:39). There were wins for Dortmund and Bayern, a big win for Atleti, a defeat for Napoli at home to Lazio, Roma getting the better of Juventus, and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

