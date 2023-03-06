 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool 7, Man United Nil: The Debrief

There’s also a quick roundup of some other Premier League games before Musa and Ryan catch up on some stuff around Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan can only begin in one place this week: Anfield, where Liverpool put 7 past Manchester United, equaling their worst top ever defeat (04:35). There’s a quick roundup of some other Premier League games, including Arsenal’s dramatic late win against Bournemouth (34:03), before they catch up on some stuff around Europe (43:39). There were wins for Dortmund and Bayern, a big win for Atleti, a defeat for Napoli at home to Lazio, Roma getting the better of Juventus, and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

