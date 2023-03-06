 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quickley Powers the Knicks for Nine Straight, Chris Lopresti on the State of the Rangers, and Brian Barrett on Knicks-Celtics 2OT Thriller

Plus, JJ highlights the latest from spring training for the Mets and Yankees

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


(1:10) — KNICKS: The Knicks extended their winning streak to Nine after two thrilling wins against the Heat and Celtics.

(10:50) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ highlights the latest from Spring Training for the Mets and Yankees.

(12:49) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Devils, and Yankees.

(25:15) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss his thoughts on the Rangers heading into the postseason, Patrick Kane’s debut, and Devils’ impressive season.

(45:08) — BRIAN BARRETT: Host of The Ringer’s Off The Pike joins the show to recap the Knicks-Celtics season series, Jalen Brunson, the Bruins’ historic season, and the Red Sox heading into opening day.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Lopresti and Brian Barrett
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Is a Greatest Hits Compilation of Clichés

The TV spin on the popular Taylor Jenkins Reid novel loses key elements in adaptation, and shows us many scenes and archetypes we’ve all seen before

By Alison Herman

How to Fix the Oscars, Once and for All

The Academy Awards require a fundamental reimagining of what the show looks like. Here’s a bullet point guide for how to do it.

By Daniel Joyaux

A Knicks-Celtics Switcheroo, Ja’s Crisis, Harden’s Resurgence, and GSW’s Weird Season With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen also discuss the 76ers’ big win over the Bucks and concerns for each playoff contender

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

A Day Full of Disappointments

Jason discusses the Bulls’ loss to the Pacers and shares his thoughts about Chris Rock’s Netflix special

By Jason Goff

So You Wanna ... Be a Creative Producer?

Dave talks auto-tune, Taco Bell Cantina, and more—plus, Isaac Lee joins the Japan vs. Masa sushi experience debate, then participates in a new segment: "So You Wanna …"

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Nine Big Questions About the NBA’s Stretch Run

Are the Warriors sleeping giants in the West? Will Ja Morant’s behavior derail the Grizzlies? We run through some of the most important questions for the remainder of the NBA season.

By Michael Pina