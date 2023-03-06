Quickley Powers the Knicks for Nine Straight, Chris Lopresti on the State of the Rangers, and Brian Barrett on Knicks-Celtics 2OT Thriller

(1:10) — KNICKS: The Knicks extended their winning streak to Nine after two thrilling wins against the Heat and Celtics.
(10:50) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ highlights the latest from Spring Training for the Mets and Yankees.
(12:49) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Devils, and Yankees.
(25:15) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss his thoughts on the Rangers heading into the postseason, Patrick Kane’s debut, and Devils’ impressive season.
(45:08) — BRIAN BARRETT: Host of The Ringer’s Off The Pike joins the show to recap the Knicks-Celtics season series, Jalen Brunson, the Bruins’ historic season, and the Red Sox heading into opening day.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Lopresti and Brian Barrett
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify