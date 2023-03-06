Celtics Lose to the Knicks Again! Plus, Zach Kram on Malcolm Brogdon and the Sox.

‌



Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks in double overtime and tries to make sense of the team’s recent struggles (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Zach Kram about Malcolm Brogdon’s Sixth Man of the Year chances, Kram’s NBA Odds Generator, the Red Sox’s upcoming season, and more (23:30). Brian ends with a couple Pats and Bruins nuggets, and continues his “I wish I could have bet on that” moments bracket (50:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Zach Kram

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

