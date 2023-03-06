 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Lose to the Knicks Again! Plus, Zach Kram on Malcolm Brogdon and the Sox.

And, toward the end of the show, Brian continues his “I wish I could have bet on that” moments bracket

By Brian Barrett and Zach Kram
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks in double overtime and tries to make sense of the team’s recent struggles (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Zach Kram about Malcolm Brogdon’s Sixth Man of the Year chances, Kram’s NBA Odds Generator, the Red Sox’s upcoming season, and more (23:30). Brian ends with a couple Pats and Bruins nuggets, and continues his “I wish I could have bet on that” moments bracket (50:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zach Kram
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

