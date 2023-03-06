Celtics Lose to the Knicks Again! Plus, Zach Kram on Malcolm Brogdon and the Sox.

Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks in double overtime and tries to make sense of the team’s recent struggles (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Zach Kram about Malcolm Brogdon’s Sixth Man of the Year chances, Kram’s NBA Odds Generator, the Red Sox’s upcoming season, and more (23:30). Brian ends with a couple Pats and Bruins nuggets, and continues his “I wish I could have bet on that” moments bracket (50:15).
