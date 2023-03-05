Season Opener Recap: Fernando Alonso Lands on the Podium, Ferrari Comes Up Short, and Verstappen’s First Win at the Bahrain GP

Meg is joined by Spanners to recap the 2023 season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix. They kick things off by highlighting Fernando Alonso’s strategic third-place win that landed him on the podium with Aston Martin (1:26); discussing Ferrari’s disappointing performance, with Leclerc not finishing and Sainz on the defense (12:32); and reviewing Verstappen’s first win at the Bahrain GP, where he maintained a solid lead (17:01). Then, they touch on the midfield competition and where they land among one another, plus the performances from the rookie class (28:40).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes
