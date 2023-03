Raheem and JJ return to recap their MLB Opening Day picks and discuss the early effects of the pitch clock (1:22). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss Friday’s card and Lakers-Timberwolves (6:42) before Raheem makes his first pick of The Hundred (14:22). They close the show by handicapping the Final Four (16:38).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify