‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’: Growing Up in the Limelight, Getting a College Education, and Being in the NBA With J.R. Smith

Wos is back this weekend with an incredible guest, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, to discuss his new four-part docuseries, Redefined: J.R. Smith, which unravels the story of J.R.’s resilience. Throughout the podcast, the two discuss his early career and what it was like being drafted at the age of 19, the role of the media and how he dealt with the limelight, his time spent going back to college at North Carolina A&T, and winning his championships.
Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: J.R. Smith
Producers: Jade Whaley and Sasha Ashall
