‘WrestleMania’ Night 2 Predictions

David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg, Ben Cruz, Brian H. Waters, and Jonathan Kermah to give their predictions for Night 2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (04:00)
- Edge vs. Finn Bálor (17:20)
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio (53:00)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (1:01:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
