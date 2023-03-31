 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘WrestleMania’ Night 2 Predictions

David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg, Ben Cruz, Brian H. Waters, and Jonathan Kermah to give their predictions for Night 2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Greg Hyde, Ben Cruz, Brian Waters, and Jonathan Kermah
David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg, Ben Cruz, Brian H. Waters, and Jonathan Kermah to give their predictions for Night 2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (04:00)
  • Edge vs. Finn Bálor (17:20)
  • Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio (53:00)
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (1:01:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

