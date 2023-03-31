‘WrestleMania’ Night 2 Predictions



David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg, Ben Cruz, Brian H. Waters, and Jonathan Kermah to give their predictions for Night 2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (04:00)

Edge vs. Finn Bálor (17:20)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio (53:00)

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (1:01:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS