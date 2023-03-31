CR7: Football’s Wrecking Ball | The Cristiano Ronaldo Effect



There are endless possibilities and ripples when we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. In this episode, James Allcott and Joe Thomlinson discuss one of the most unique, exciting, and successful footballing careers in the history of the game. But it could have been oh so different. The pair discuss the move to Arsenal that never was, his move to Real Madrid and why this harmed Karim Benzema, and what his legacy looks like now after his move to Al-Nassr.

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Joe Thomlinson

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

