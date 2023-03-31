 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MVP Check, Dangerous Playoff Teams, and Are the Kings Being Disrespected?

The guys also debate if Jaylin Williams can upset Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year and run through the latest inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


After being disappointed by last night’s Bucks-Celtics game, Verno and KOC decide to play a round of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous! They begin with the Celtics’ blowout win and debate if there’s any significance to the loss for the Bucks (05:03). With the latest MVP straw poll released, the guys discuss if the MVP will be decided on the last week of the season, then debate if the league is showing disrespect to the Kings after clinching a playoff spot (22:02). As the Lakers continue to rise up the standings, are they more dangerous than the Warriors in the playoffs (33:54)? How about the Timberwolves? Also, they debate if Jaylin Williams can upset Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year, run through the latest inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and so much more (45:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

What Are Lottie and Her Acolytes Really Up to in ‘Yellowjackets’?

Can Lottie’s cult—er, "intentional community"—provide clues about what actually happened in the wilderness?

By Claire McNear

How Do You Make a Movie Out of ‘Tetris’? Apple TV+ Still Isn’t Quite Sure.

No characters, no setting, no context—there’s not really a story to adapt from ‘Tetris,’ unless, of course, you add in the Cold War

By Justin Charity

Joel Embiid Is Beating Double-Teams Unlike Anyone Else

While one MVP candidate is picking double-teams apart, another is obliterating them with sheer force. Can Philly make a run with Embiid treating being doubled like background noise?

By Michael Pina

Donald Trump’s Indictment and Ally Love of Peloton and ‘Dance 100’

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the news of Donald Trump’s indictment in a hush-money case, before welcoming host of Netflix’s ‘Dance 100,’ Ally Love, to discuss Peloton and a ranking of legendary dancers

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 2 Precap

Chris and Wos discuss Roman’s evolution and Tom’s potential as they look ahead to the next episode of ‘Succession’

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Trial, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s Make-Out Sesh, and Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show | Tea Time

And, in honor of it’s 25th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Ever After’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more