MVP Check, Dangerous Playoff Teams, and Are the Kings Being Disrespected?



After being disappointed by last night’s Bucks-Celtics game, Verno and KOC decide to play a round of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous! They begin with the Celtics’ blowout win and debate if there’s any significance to the loss for the Bucks (05:03). With the latest MVP straw poll released, the guys discuss if the MVP will be decided on the last week of the season, then debate if the league is showing disrespect to the Kings after clinching a playoff spot (22:02). As the Lakers continue to rise up the standings, are they more dangerous than the Warriors in the playoffs (33:54)? How about the Timberwolves? Also, they debate if Jaylin Williams can upset Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year, run through the latest inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and so much more (45:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

