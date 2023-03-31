 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michael Jordan’s Hair Inspiration and the Pageantry of MLB’s Opening Day

Jason also explains why he’s more excited about the women’s Final Four than the men’s slate

By Jason Goff
Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ disappointing performance against the Lakers, the viral footage of a local stripper who was in attendance, and the possible connections between Onyx and Michael Jordan’s iconic baldness. Next, Jason breaks down the White Sox’s and Cubs’ Opening Day performances; gives big flowers to Megan Thee Stallion, who threw out the first pitch for the Astros; and speculates on the Negro Leagues feature in the new MLB The Show 23 video game (12:26). Finally, Jason explains why he’s more excited about the women’s NCAA Final Four games than the men’s slate (29:52).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

Mal and Jo recap the episode, discussing the introduction of Elijah Wood’s character, Walter, the episode’s shocking ending, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

The Celtics’ Five Advantages Over the Bucks. Plus, Sox Come Up Short on Opening Day.

Brian discusses Masataka Yoshida’s impressive debut, looks ahead to Chris Sale’s start on Saturday, takes some voicemails, and more

By Brian Barrett

Rangers Rally to Beat the Phillies on Opening Day

Sheil and Alex Coffey talk the disappointing start to the season for the defending NL champs

By Sheil Kapadia

Celts-Bucks Lessons, L.A.’s Looming Playoff Palooza, and Best ‘WrestleMania 39’ Story Lines

The guys discuss the Western Conference’s newfound strength, ranking the 76ers among playoff contenders, best WrestleMania matches, and more

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and 2 more

Yankees and Mets Open With a Win, Verlander to IL

JJ reacts to Opening Day wins by the Yankees and the Mets

By John Jastremski

Solving the Chaotic Western Conference

Logan and Rob Mahoney break down serious contenders in the Western Conference, potential playoff matchups, and teams fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more