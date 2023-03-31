Michael Jordan’s Hair Inspiration and the Pageantry of MLB’s Opening Day



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ disappointing performance against the Lakers, the viral footage of a local stripper who was in attendance, and the possible connections between Onyx and Michael Jordan’s iconic baldness. Next, Jason breaks down the White Sox’s and Cubs’ Opening Day performances; gives big flowers to Megan Thee Stallion, who threw out the first pitch for the Astros; and speculates on the Negro Leagues feature in the new MLB The Show 23 video game (12:26). Finally, Jason explains why he’s more excited about the women’s NCAA Final Four games than the men’s slate (29:52).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Chris Sutton

