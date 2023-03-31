The Celtics’ Five Advantages Over the Bucks. Plus, Sox Come Up Short on Opening Day.



Brian lays out the five advantages the Celtics have over the Bucks following their 41-point blowout win in Milwaukee on Thursday night (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Red Sox’s Opening Day loss to the Orioles, the team’s poor pitching, and Masataka Yoshida’s impressive debut, and later looks ahead to Chris Sale’s start on Saturday (34:30). Finally, Brian takes a couple voicemails—and the Bruins win the Presidents’ Trophy! (1:07:00)

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

