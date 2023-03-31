 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Celtics’ Five Advantages Over the Bucks. Plus, Sox Come Up Short on Opening Day.

Brian discusses Masataka Yoshida’s impressive debut, looks ahead to Chris Sale’s start on Saturday, takes some voicemails, and more

By Brian Barrett
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images


Brian lays out the five advantages the Celtics have over the Bucks following their 41-point blowout win in Milwaukee on Thursday night (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Red Sox’s Opening Day loss to the Orioles, the team’s poor pitching, and Masataka Yoshida’s impressive debut, and later looks ahead to Chris Sale’s start on Saturday (34:30). Finally, Brian takes a couple voicemails—and the Bruins win the Presidents’ Trophy! (1:07:00)

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

