Rangers Rally to Beat the Phillies on Opening Day

The Phillies didn’t make the immediate splash fans were hoping for considering Aaron Nola’s rough outing, which found him pulled from the game after surrendering five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer joined Sheil to discuss the disappointing start to the season and share some insight on what to expect with the starting rotation and batting order. Plus, the group chat continues! Cliff’s friends have some wild takes on Joel Embiid’s candidacy, Jalen Hurts vs. Lamar Jackson, and some Philly food staples.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Alex Coffey
Producer: Cliff Augustin
