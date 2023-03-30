Bayley on Damage CTRL, Mercedes Moné, and Being a Leader of the Women’s Division

David and Kaz are joined by WWE’s first-ever Women’s Grand Slam champion, Bayley! Some topics include:
- Being a leader and assisting other women making the jump from NXT to WWE (6:05)
- Working with WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita (17:36)
- The success of her friend Mercedes Moné outside of the WWE (27:07)
And more.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Bayley
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Jonathan Kermah, and Troy Farkas
Additional Productional Support: Ben Cruz
