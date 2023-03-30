 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayley on Damage CTRL, Mercedes Moné, and Being a Leader of the Women’s Division

The WWE’s first-ever Women’s Grand Slam champion, Bayley, joins to discuss her career

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz are joined by WWE’s first-ever Women’s Grand Slam champion, Bayley! Some topics include:

  • Being a leader and assisting other women making the jump from NXT to WWE (6:05)
  • Working with WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita (17:36)
  • The success of her friend Mercedes Moné outside of the WWE (27:07)

And more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Bayley
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Jonathan Kermah, and Troy Farkas
Additional Productional Support: Ben Cruz

