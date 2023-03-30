 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Solving the Chaotic Western Conference

Logan and Rob Mahoney break down serious contenders in the Western Conference, potential playoff matchups, and teams fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Rob Mahoney
Los Angeles Clippers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Logan is joined by The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney to discuss the increasingly chaotic Western Conference as the end of the regular season approaches. They break down which teams are serious contenders in the conference to make it to the NBA Finals, the potential playoff matchups, and the teams fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament (1:00). Finally, they close with their Real Ones of the Week (54:51).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Rob Mahoney
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Bravo Updates and the Scheana Shay Restraining Order, Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Summer House’

We’re talking ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 7 and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 8—and more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

Bayley on Damage CTRL, Mercedes Moné, and Being a Leader of the Women’s Division

The WWE’s first-ever Women’s Grand Slam champion, Bayley, joins to discuss her career

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Joanna Robinson on How Much of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe We Want. Plus, ‘Great Expectations’ Series Creator Steven Knight.

Joanna also talks about some other things she’s watching, like ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Beef’

By Chris Ryan and Joanna Robinson

The Lamar Jackson Decision With Former NFL GM Scott Pioli. Plus, Concerns About the Lack of Interest in Jackson With the NFLPA’s George Atallah.

Russillo also shares his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s return to the Suns, their victory over the Timberwolves, and a tightening Western Conference

By Ryen Russillo

Has Hollywood Finally Figured Out Video Games?

Matt also gives a box office prediction about the opening weekend for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

By Matthew Belloni

Ten ‘WrestleMania’ Matches You May Have Forgotten

From Ric Flair and the Undertaker’s bloody feud to the Steiner Brothers’ one and only ‘WrestleMania’ appearance, here are some hidden gems that took place on "The Grandest Stage of Them All"

By Brian Waters