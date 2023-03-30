Solving the Chaotic Western Conference

Logan is joined by The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney to discuss the increasingly chaotic Western Conference as the end of the regular season approaches. They break down which teams are serious contenders in the conference to make it to the NBA Finals, the potential playoff matchups, and the teams fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament (1:00). Finally, they close with their Real Ones of the Week (54:51).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Rob Mahoney
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
