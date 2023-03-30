‘WrestleMania’ Night 1 Predictions

David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg and Ben Cruz to give their predictions for Night 1 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
- John Cena vs. Austin Theory (05:00)
- Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (18:00)
- Omos vs. Brock Lesnar (28:00)
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (53:00)
- Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley (59:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS