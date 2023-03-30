 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘WrestleMania’ Night 1 Predictions

David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg and Ben Cruz to give their predictions for Night 1 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Greg Hyde, and Ben Cruz
  • John Cena vs. Austin Theory (05:00)
  • Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (18:00)
  • Omos vs. Brock Lesnar (28:00)
  • Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (53:00)
  • Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley (59:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

