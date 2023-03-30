‘WrestleMania’ Night 1 Predictions



David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg and Ben Cruz to give their predictions for Night 1 on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (05:00)

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (18:00)

Omos vs. Brock Lesnar (28:00)

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (53:00)

Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley (59:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Ben Cruz and Stat Guy Greg

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian Waters

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS