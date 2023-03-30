 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Writing (and Covering) Pro Wrestling With WWE’s Bruce Prichard and David Shoemaker

Bryan and David are back ahead of ‘WrestleMania’ 39 to discuss what it’s like to cover WWE as both a fan and a journalist

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
WRESTLING: MAR 27 WWE WrestleMania RAW Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryan and David are back ahead of WrestleMania 39 to discuss what it’s like to cover WWE as both a fan and a journalist (0:38). Then, Bryan is joined by executive director of WWE’s creative writing team, Bruce Prichard, to discuss the start of his career, talk through the process of writing for stars like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin, and then decide which play-by-play announcer he’d like to call a wrestling match (17:00).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Bruce Prichard
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

My First Week Back at Wrexham AFC

Ben Foster talks meeting Ryan Reynolds for the first time, his training routine, the buildup to the game, and more!

By Ben Foster

Jorge Masvidal’s Massive Moment(s), What’s Next for Cory Sandhagen, and Will Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2 Headline UFC London?

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck also discuss Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event, Valentina Shevchenko’s controversial comments, and the UFC’s imminent return to London

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Arsenal and Barcelona into the Champions League Semifinals, Scotland Beat Spain, and More!

Musa and Ryan also discuss Rodri getting grumpy with Scotland and more bad news for Spurs

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Ringer’s 2023 MLB Preseason Predictions

Baseball is back, which means it’s time to make our picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, and more

By The Ringer Staff

Is the Clock Ticking on Charlotte Flair’s Wrestling Career?

The SmackDown Women’s champion is embarking on her seventh WrestleMania—as a fan favorite!—against the mighty Rhea Ripley, but that’s far from the only thing on her mind

By Jonathan Snowden

Football v Transphobia Special

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Natalie Washington to talk trans inclusion in football

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes