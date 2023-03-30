Writing (and Covering) Pro Wrestling With WWE’s Bruce Prichard and David Shoemaker

Bryan and David are back ahead of WrestleMania 39 to discuss what it’s like to cover WWE as both a fan and a journalist (0:38). Then, Bryan is joined by executive director of WWE’s creative writing team, Bruce Prichard, to discuss the start of his career, talk through the process of writing for stars like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin, and then decide which play-by-play announcer he’d like to call a wrestling match (17:00).
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Bruce Prichard
Producer: Erika Cervantes
