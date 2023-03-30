 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal and Barcelona into the Champions League Semifinals, Scotland Beat Spain, and More!

Musa and Ryan also discuss Rodri getting grumpy with Scotland and more bad news for Spurs

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal v FC Bayern München: Quarter-Final 2nd Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan quickly round up some stuff from this week, including Rodri getting grumpy with Scotland after their impression win over Spain at Hampden Park (3:06). Then, it’s on to Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League games, which saw Arsenal eliminate Bayern, thanks to a wonderstrike from Frida Maanum (13:08), and Barcelona seeing off Roma in style (24:10). Finally, they discuss more bad news for Spurs, as Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici saw FIFA extend his ban for his involvement in the Juventus scandal to now be worldwide (30:09).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

