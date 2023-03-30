 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Depeche Mode: Part 1 With Patrik Sandberg

Yasi and Patrik Sandberg follow the lads of Depeche Mode from their humble but ambitious Basildon beginnings

By Yasi Salek
Depeche Mode performs at the Forum Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


The story of how a few synth-curious teenagers became one of the most influentialand enduringmusical institutions of our time. In Part 1 of our wild two-part ride, Yasi and her guest Patrik Sandberg follow the lads of Depeche Mode from their humble but ambitious Basildon beginnings as they develop their sound by way of a variety of powerful influences, including Daniel Miller of Mute Records, Genesis P-Orridge, and their second home, the city of Berlin, dropping hit single after hit single along the way to their Black Celebration.

You can follow Patrik on Twitter @PatrikSandberg.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Authenticity and Comedy With Sherri Shepherd

Sherri discusses her early days in stand-up, her comedy Mount Rushmore, and being her authentic self while hosting ‘Sherri’

By Bakari Sellers

Part 2 of Hoops and Hops at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Plus, Dave, Chris, and Jeff Ma announce the ‘Dave Chang Show’ scavenger hunt competition: Las Vegas edition!

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

A Mavs Clusterf---, Plus KD’s Return

The guys also debate whether the Sixers are reliable and whether Rudy Gobert has regressed offensively

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Final Four Preview With Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga and J. Kyle Mann

Jim Larrañaga—men’s basketball head coach at the University of Miami—joins the show to discuss his team’s tournament run thus far, forward Norchad Omier, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

50 Shades of RB Prospects

The guys break down the strengths and weaknesses of the biggest names in this year’s running back draft class. And later: Two Jargons, One Lie!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

The Best On-Screen Moment Featuring Dungeons and/or Dragons

Plus, some discussion of the very movie that inspired this debate: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more