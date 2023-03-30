Depeche Mode: Part 1 With Patrik Sandberg



The story of how a few synth-curious teenagers became one of the most influential—and enduring—musical institutions of our time. In Part 1 of our wild two-part ride, Yasi and her guest Patrik Sandberg follow the lads of Depeche Mode from their humble but ambitious Basildon beginnings as they develop their sound by way of a variety of powerful influences, including Daniel Miller of Mute Records, Genesis P-Orridge, and their second home, the city of Berlin, dropping hit single after hit single along the way to their Black Celebration.

