Final Four Preview With Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga and J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by the University of Miami men’s basketball head coach, Jim Larrañaga, to discuss his team’s tournament run so far, the art of calling timeouts, Miami forward Norchad Omier, Larrañaga’s love of coaching, and more (3:30). Then Tate previews the Final Four with The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann; they discuss the keys to the Miami-UConn matchup, then rank the Final Four head coaches (29:32) and the defensive matchups in San Diego State–Florida Atlantic. Finally, they make predictions and share their thoughts on the McDonald’s All American Game (41:21).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Jim Larrañaga and J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

