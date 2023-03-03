KD’s Suns Debut, Load Management, and Five-Year Anniversary of the Rockets-Clippers Tunnel Debacle

Austin and Pausha are back and kicking things off by discussing KD’s debut with the Phoenix Suns (3:46). They touch on Durant’s performance alongside Devin Booker, dive into his role on this particular team, and discuss which tenure was more successful: KD with the Warriors or LeBron with the Heat (5:06). Then, they dive into Charles Barkley’s comments about load management and provide insight from today’s play while also comparing the older generation of players to this generation (16:16). Later, they introduce Story Time and reminisce on the five-year anniversary of the Rockets-Clippers tunnel incident (35:19) before wrapping things up with another rapid-fire round, discussing whether or not double-dipping is an acceptable way to eat (54:05).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
