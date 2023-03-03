 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KD’s Suns Debut, Load Management, and Five-Year Anniversary of the Rockets-Clippers Tunnel Debacle

And later on, there is discussion of whether or not double-dipping is an acceptable way to eat!

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back and kicking things off by discussing KD’s debut with the Phoenix Suns (3:46). They touch on Durant’s performance alongside Devin Booker, dive into his role on this particular team, and discuss which tenure was more successful: KD with the Warriors or LeBron with the Heat (5:06). Then, they dive into Charles Barkley’s comments about load management and provide insight from today’s play while also comparing the older generation of players to this generation (16:16). Later, they introduce Story Time and reminisce on the five-year anniversary of the Rockets-Clippers tunnel incident (35:19) before wrapping things up with another rapid-fire round, discussing whether or not double-dipping is an acceptable way to eat (54:05).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Could James Harden Potentially Return to Houston After the Season?

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both had 40-point games after the Sixers’ loss against the Mavs. Plus, does starting Tyrese Maxey versus De’Anthony Melton make a difference on the defensive end?

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

The Ploys and Tactics Behind Oscar Campaigning

Matt and Craig talk Oscar tactics and more, then later end the show with a prediction about Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Netflix

By Matthew Belloni

A Secret Laundromat Meetup, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 4, and ‘Potomac’ Reunion Part 2

Rachel and Callie also talk all the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry

NBA Playoff Seeding, Conference Championship Previews, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys look at the current playoff seedings in the Western and Eastern Conferences ahead of the postseason

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

Adidas 2023 Sneaker Preview and Dillon Brooks’s Wild Outfit

Big Wos also covers the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" drop and some off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton and Kyle Kuzma

By Wosny Lambre

Bryce Young and the QB Size Dilemma

The Alabama passer is one of the smallest QB prospects to be pegged as a first-round pick. To succeed in the NFL, he’ll need to be an outlier among outliers.

By Ben Solak