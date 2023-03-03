 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Grande on the Celts … Plus, Pasta Gets Paid

Brian also reacts to the Bruins signing David Pastrnak to an eight-year deal

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Sean Grande, the voice of the Boston Celtics, joins Brian to discuss the C’s rotation as the playoffs inch closer and closer. Who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out of lineups during crunch time as the season winds down? Would the season be a failure if the Celtics don’t make it back to the finals? Plus, the Bruins sign David Pastrnak with a massive eight-year contract for $90 million, and continue their historic run.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sean Grande
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Jamie McClellan

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Jon Jones’s Last Stand, Wemby’s Ceiling, Jokic Backlash, and UFOs With Ariel Helwani and Chuck Klosterman

Plus, a discussion of whether sports records are losing their luster, the NBA MVP debate, the state of college sports, and more

By Bill Simmons, Ariel Helwani, and 1 more

Volpe and Mauricio Impress at Spring Training, Michael Carter II on How the Jets Make the Playoffs, and Ian Begley on the Knicks Fever

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills!

By John Jastremski

Wrapping Up ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ With Winner Tori Deal

Tori Deal stops in to talk Season 38, what it means to be a champ, and more

By Johnny Bananas

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10, Plus the Season Finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack discuss the latest in Bravo news

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

How the 2023 NFL Draft Class Stacks Up to Years Past

Plus, discussing the risers and fallers on Danny Kelly’s latest big board

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

How F---ed Is Fox News?

Dylan Byers stops by the show to discuss Rupert Murdoch’s (surprisingly candid) testimony concerning Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy

By Matthew Belloni