Sean Grande on the Celts … Plus, Pasta Gets Paid

Sean Grande, the voice of the Boston Celtics, joins Brian to discuss the C’s rotation as the playoffs inch closer and closer. Who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out of lineups during crunch time as the season winds down? Would the season be a failure if the Celtics don’t make it back to the finals? Plus, the Bruins sign David Pastrnak with a massive eight-year contract for $90 million, and continue their historic run.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sean Grande
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Jamie McClellan
