USMNT Provocative Statements, Nagelsmann and Bayern’s Futures, Plus Best Bets

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by giving their thoughts on the two USMNT victories in the Nations League, including some “true or false” provocative statements about Ricardo Pepi, Rio Reyna, and Tyler Adams (6:20). Then, they talk about what the future holds for Julian Nagelsmann after he was sacked by Bayern Munich and whether Thomas Tuchel gives Bayern a better shot to win the Champions League (35:35). They close it out with their best bets of the weekend (48:22).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
