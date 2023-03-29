Raquel Rodriguez on Her First WrestleMania



David, Kaz, and SGG welcome Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman to The Masked Man Show.

Raquel discusses the following:

Her first WrestleMania (4:17)

Reflecting on this time last year (9:16)

WWE going to Puerto Rico next month (15:04)

Then, Braun Strowman discusses the following:

His love for peanut butter (17:00)

How he’s managed his mental health for the better (18:44)

Teaming with Ricochet (23:00)

Sitting on Cody Rhodes’s shoulders (25:37)

Are you in Los Angeles this weekend? Join the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at L.A. Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Stat Guy Greg

Guest: Rodriguez and Braun Strowman

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS