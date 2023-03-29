 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raquel Rodriguez on Her First WrestleMania

Plus, Braun Strowman on his WrestleMania return

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David, Kaz, and SGG welcome Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman to The Masked Man Show.

Raquel discusses the following:

Her first WrestleMania (4:17)
Reflecting on this time last year (9:16)
WWE going to Puerto Rico next month (15:04)

Then, Braun Strowman discusses the following:

His love for peanut butter (17:00)
How he’s managed his mental health for the better (18:44)
Teaming with Ricochet (23:00)
Sitting on Cody Rhodes’s shoulders (25:37)

Are you in Los Angeles this weekend? Join the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at L.A. Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Stat Guy Greg
Guest: Rodriguez and Braun Strowman
Producer: Brian H. Waters

