 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midfield Power Ranking and an Australian Grand Prix Preview

Plus, Red Bull’s speed differential, Ferrari’s plans to unveil an upcoming design, and more

By Megan Schuster and Michael Baumann
AP Images


Meg is joined by Tim Hauraney from the Nailing the Apex podcast and FanGraphs’ Michael Baumann to preview the Australian Grand Prix. They begin by hitting on Red Bull’s speed differential (1:38) and Ferrari’s plans to unveil an updated design come Emilia (11:56). They then address McLaren’s restructuring plans, which involve three department heads (25:10). Later, they participate in a midfield power-ranking exercise in which they discuss performances thus far and expectations moving forward (34:49). Then, they preview the Australian Grand Prix and touch on which teams can benefit on this particular track (51:50).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guests: Tim Hauraney and Michael Baumann
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

Bill Belichick on the Hot Seat? Plus, the Latest on the Ravens–Lamar Jackson Saga and the Commanders Bids.

Plus, Nora and Steven go into the most recent rule changes for the upcoming season

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Marvel’s Bad CGI and the Firing of a “Kingmaker”

Matt is joined by Chris Lee—Vulture and New York Magazine senior reporter—to talk Disney’s firing of Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s declining CGI quality, and more

By Matthew Belloni

Which Draft Prospects Are the Eagles Targeting at No. 10?

Ben and Sheil debate Philadelphia’s options in the first round of the NFL draft

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The ‘Mandalorian’ Chapter 21 Recap: There’s More Than One Way to Win Mandalore Back

"The Pirate" may be Season 3’s busiest (and best?) chapter so far, stuffing in loads of plot, intrigue, and possible glimpses of the near future of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

By Ben Lindbergh

‘The Mandalorian,’ Season 3, Episode 5. Plus, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Reactions

The guys also talk about whether ‘Chapter 4’ is the best movie in the series

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The Dramatic End: The ‘Bachelor’ Finale Recap

Juliet returns with Ringer editor Lindsay Jones to discuss the dramatic end to Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’

By Juliet Litman