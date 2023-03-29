Midfield Power Ranking and an Australian Grand Prix Preview

Evan Mobley Is Putting It All Together The Cavaliers’ burgeoning star has shown he can pick up just about anything. The 21-year-old, who has drawn comps to KG, Duncan, and Giannis, is already the Cavs’ most pivotal player, and it might not be long until he’s also their best. Says Mobley’s skills trainer: "He has the tools to do it all. Honestly, shit, he can be the face of the league."