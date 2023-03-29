David Shoemaker on What Happens When the Cody Rhodes Era Begins



Wednesday Worldwide makes its in-studio debut for WrestleMania week. Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are joined by the Ringer Wrestling authority figure David Shoemaker, and they break down a few midweek headlines, including:

Logan Paul’s contract expiring after WrestleMania 39 (4:12)

Ranking the rumored WrestleMania surprises of AJ Styles, Big E, Matt Riddle, and Shinsuke Nakamura (10:03)

FTR’s interest in the way WWE is booking Cody Rhodes (14:45)

Then they share some of their unusual favorite wrestlers growing up (19:00). Afterward, they discuss Cody Rhodes’s path to the main event of WrestleMania 39 after his return last year (24:27). They close the show with highlights from NXT (37:49) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (43:40).

Are you in Los Angeles this weekend? Join the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: David Shoemaker

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

