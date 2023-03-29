 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Shoemaker on What Happens When the Cody Rhodes Era Begins

Ben, Khal, Brian H., and David preview this weekend’s ‘WrestleMania’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and David Shoemaker
WWE


Wednesday Worldwide makes its in-studio debut for WrestleMania week. Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are joined by the Ringer Wrestling authority figure David Shoemaker, and they break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Logan Paul’s contract expiring after WrestleMania 39 (4:12)
  • Ranking the rumored WrestleMania surprises of AJ Styles, Big E, Matt Riddle, and Shinsuke Nakamura (10:03)
  • FTR’s interest in the way WWE is booking Cody Rhodes (14:45)

Then they share some of their unusual favorite wrestlers growing up (19:00). Afterward, they discuss Cody Rhodes’s path to the main event of WrestleMania 39 after his return last year (24:27). They close the show with highlights from NXT (37:49) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (43:40).

Are you in Los Angeles this weekend? Join the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: David Shoemaker
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

The Dramatic End: The ‘Bachelor’ Finale Recap

Juliet returns with Ringer editor Lindsay Jones to discuss the dramatic end to Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’

By Juliet Litman

Professional Wrestling Has Never Been More Real, for Better and for Worse

AEW stars discuss the new reality series ‘AEW: All Access,’ the growing hunger for more details about their private lives, and the balancing act of not giving away too much of wrestling’s mystique

By Sean Neumann

The Gorgeous, Sprawling Anti-nostalgia of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ocean Blvd’

Her ninth album, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,’ is sprawling, contemplative, and her most personal to date

By Paul Thompson

Can the ‘Resident Evil 4’ Remake Redefine the Franchise’s Tone?

The new remake of the influential GameCube title is a chance to reestablish whether ‘Resident Evil’ wants to be schlocky B horror or self-serious action

By Justin Charity

Reviewing ‘Swarm’

Justin and Micah discuss their thoughts on Donald Glover, stan culture, and the brilliance of Dominique Fishback

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Action Powering the Most Efficient Offense in NBA History

The Sacramento Kings run dribble handoffs more often and more effectively than any other NBA team. The pet play has unleashed Domantas Sabonis and has the Kings on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2006.

By Zach Kram