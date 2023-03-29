 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Four Preview, Jordan Hawkins Lovefest, and Who Helped or Hurt Their Draft Stock

KOC and J. Kyle Mann go through the Final Four and dissect the NBA potential of each team

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Connecticut v Gonzaga Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann go through the Final Four and dissect the NBA potential of each team (01:52). After debating if San Diego State or Florida Atlantic have any real NBA talent, they look at UConn’s Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr., Adama Sanogo, and Donovan Clingan. Also, which top prospect on Miami’s team will become the best pro (28:40)? They discuss why Brandon Miller’s poor tournament performance is nothing to worry about, as well as why they believe in Jarace Walker at the next level (33:51). In looking at the Arkansas team, they debate just how good Nick Smith is and explain why they are confident about Anthony Black’s NBA potential. Finally, they discuss Kansas State’s surprising duo of Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (42:42).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

