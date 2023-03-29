 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Setting Expectations for Chicago Baseball

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason discusses how he intends to view Cubs and White Sox baseball this season 

By Jason Goff
SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-STORYLINES-TB Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses how he intends to view Cubs and White Sox baseball this season (02:08). He details why things are brighter in Wrigley with the Cubs and why the White Sox are unbeatable with a healthy pitching staff. After a dominant showing against the Lakers, the Bulls dropped the following game against the Clippers, and Jason details why these two games perfectly sum up his season-long frustration with the Bulls (26:09). He also discusses why the Bulls better be ready for the Lakers after Patrick Beverley called LeBron James too small at the end of their game on Sunday.

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Jessie Lopez

