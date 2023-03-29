Setting Expectations for Chicago Baseball

The Full Go returns as Jason discusses how he intends to view Cubs and White Sox baseball this season (02:08). He details why things are brighter in Wrigley with the Cubs and why the White Sox are unbeatable with a healthy pitching staff. After a dominant showing against the Lakers, the Bulls dropped the following game against the Clippers, and Jason details why these two games perfectly sum up his season-long frustration with the Bulls (26:09). He also discusses why the Bulls better be ready for the Lakers after Patrick Beverley called LeBron James too small at the end of their game on Sunday.
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Jessie Lopez
