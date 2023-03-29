Jack Curry on the ’98 Yankees and Volpe



(0:58) — SAL LICATA: SNY and WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to preview the 2023 MLB season, pick his top 10 NY baseball players, and debate over futures.

(23:33) — JACK CURRY: YES Network’s Jack Curry joins the show to talk about covering the ’98 Yankees in his book The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever, discuss Anthony Volpe, and preview the upcoming Yankees season.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Jack Curry and Sal Licata

Producers: Jessie Lopez, Cliff Augustin, and Stefan Anderson

