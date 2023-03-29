 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Curry on the ’98 Yankees and Volpe

Plus, previewing the 2023 MLB season and talking Sal Licata’s top 10 New York baseball players

By John Jastremski
Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(0:58) — SAL LICATA: SNY and WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to preview the 2023 MLB season, pick his top 10 NY baseball players, and debate over futures.
(23:33) — JACK CURRY: YES Network’s Jack Curry joins the show to talk about covering the ’98 Yankees in his book The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever, discuss Anthony Volpe, and preview the upcoming Yankees season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jack Curry and Sal Licata
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Cliff Augustin, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

