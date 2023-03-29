Nora Princiotti on Lamar to the Pats



Brian goes over a disappointing Celtics loss in Washington before sharing some thoughts on this team’s unusual place among title winners in recent NBA history in terms of its homegrown core (0:15). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the NFL owners meetings in Arizona, the Lamar Jackson buzz, Robert Kraft’s relationship with Bill Belichick, and more (31:30). Brian ends by answering some mailbag questions, recapping the Bruins’ loss to the Predators, and looking forward to Opening Day (1:01:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Nora Princiotti

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

