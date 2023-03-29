Toxicity and Friendship Breakups

Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello dive into the intense friendship breakup in The Banshees of Inisherin to explore when and why a friendship breakup might be necessary, how best to go about a friendship breakup, and what makes a friendship toxic. Erika is then joined by Tea Time cohosts Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer to delve further into the online discourse that has materialized around the concept of toxicity, and what it actually means for a friend to be toxic.If you have your own thoughts or questions about toxicity or friendship breakups, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.
Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guests: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Sasha Ashall
