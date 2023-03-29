 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toxicity and Friendship Breakups

What makes a friendship toxic? When might a friendship breakup be necessary? How should one go about it? On this week’s episode, we discuss all this and more.

By Erika Cervantes, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Woman Whispering in Friend’s Ear Getty Images


Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello dive into the intense friendship breakup in The Banshees of Inisherin to explore when and why a friendship breakup might be necessary, how best to go about a friendship breakup, and what makes a friendship toxic. Erika is then joined by Tea Time cohosts Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer to delve further into the online discourse that has materialized around the concept of toxicity, and what it actually means for a friend to be toxic.If you have your own thoughts or questions about toxicity or friendship breakups, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guests: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

Jack Curry on the ’98 Yankees and Volpe

Plus, previewing the 2023 MLB season and talking Sal Licata’s top 10 New York baseball players

By John Jastremski

Nora Princiotti on Lamar to the Pats

Plus, breaking down the Celtics’ unconventional path to a title and previewing MLB Opening Day

By Brian Barrett and Nora Princiotti

The Lamar Sweepstakes With Mallory Rubin. Plus, Half-Baked Ideas With Kevin Wildes.

Bill and Mallory break down Lamar Jackson’s relationship with the Ravens, and Kevin Wildes joins to discuss the Patriots and Warriors

By Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin

Did Joel Embiid Hurt His MVP Case by Sitting Out Against Jokic and the Nuggets?

Chris and Raheem discuss how the Sixers have handled the past few games

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

The guys discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the wideouts in this year’s draft class

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

What Does the Defensive Player of the Year Winner Reveal About the State of NBA Offenses?

Seerat and Kyle also make their picks for this year’s award

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann