Rapid ‘WrestleMania’ Predictions, Ronda Rousey’s Downfall, and the NXT Rabbit Hole

Rosenberg and SGG also take a deep dive into NXT, talk Andy Kaufman’s career, and look ahead to ‘WrestleMania’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


Before the guys head off to La-La Land, Rosenberg and SGG are here to get you set for the biggest week on the professional wrestling calendar. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

  • Rosenberg’s recent deep dive into NXT (14:28)
  • Dominik and Rey Mysterio FINALLY getting their match announced (21:52)
  • The career of Andy Kaufman, which Dip (fortunately) isn’t here to groan about (22:40)
  • Ronda Rousey’s slow demise since debuting at WrestleMania in 2015 (34:46)
  • Predictions for the weekend (39:52)

Plus, Rosenberg gives you all the details for Friday’s Heat N’ Greet (37:36). Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

