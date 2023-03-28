Rapid ‘WrestleMania’ Predictions, Ronda Rousey’s Downfall, and the NXT Rabbit Hole



Before the guys head off to La-La Land, Rosenberg and SGG are here to get you set for the biggest week on the professional wrestling calendar. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

Rosenberg’s recent deep dive into NXT (14:28)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio FINALLY getting their match announced (21:52)

The career of Andy Kaufman, which Dip (fortunately) isn’t here to groan about (22:40)

Ronda Rousey’s slow demise since debuting at WrestleMania in 2015 (34:46)

Predictions for the weekend (39:52)

Plus, Rosenberg gives you all the details for Friday’s Heat N’ Greet (37:36). Stay maj.

