The Future of England and the Death of the “No. 10”

James Allcott and Joe Thomlinson sit down to discuss Cesc Fàbregas’s 2020 prediction that no. 10s in football are at the end of their time and why diminutive, creative players are being phased out of modern football

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott and Joe Thomlinson sit down to discuss Cesc Fàbregas’s 2020 prediction that no. 10s in football are at the end of their time and why diminutive, creative players are being phased out of modern football. What will this hold for the future of football? Will we ever see another Messi or Maradona? James and Joe also discuss the future of England and why there’s reason to be positive going forward. But has Southgate’s time come to an end, and what should the FA do going forward? Who are the players that can end the England heartbreaks, and could this come as soon as 2028?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Joe Thomlinson
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

