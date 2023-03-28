 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Premiership Top Four Heats Up and London Irish Captain Matt Rogerson Joins the Pod

The lads also look at Saracens and Quins playing in front of 55,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

We turn our attention back to domestic rugby this week with Saracens and Quins playing in front of an incredible 55,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We look at how the top four is shaping up and speak to London Irish’s Matt Rogerson about their strong season so far and what’s changed in the squad compared to previous seasons. We also look at some of the major action from the URC, including some big results for Glasgow and Scarlets, and preview the European Champions action this weekend.

