MVP Showdown Letdown, and the Roaring T-Wolves



Verno and KOC share their complete displeasure with the decision to sit Joel Embiid against the Nuggets, robbing us of the chance to watch him play against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (01:18). Next, LeBron James made his return to the court Sunday afternoon, but it was Patrick Beverley who had the last laugh (11:31). The guys debate what the best moves are for the Mavs’ future to ensure Luka Doncic has all the help he desperately needs as they continue to struggle since acquiring Kyrie Irving (21:59). The Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak, and the guys discuss Mike Conley’s influence as well as Karl-Anthony Towns’s impact since returning from injury (38:03). Also, Kevin Durant’s return for the Suns, the Blazers shutting down Damian Lillard, Brandon Miller versus Scoot Henderson, and a brief look at the Final Four (46:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts