Doubts About DeSantis, Mean Magazine Stories, and RIP Texas Observer

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David touch on a few obits, starting with the Texas Observer, which may or may not be shutting down (0:43). Then they discuss the presidential campaign’s first walk-back of the season, featuring Ron DeSantis and his stance on the invasion of Ukraine (12:08). Later, they dive into the Wired profile of popular fantasy author Brandon Sanderson and discuss the writer’s approach and the backlash to the piece (30:12). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

