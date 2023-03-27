Breaking Down the Dallas Mavericks’ Recent Struggles, and Do We Believe Their Raps? Plus, ‘Snowfall’ Talk.

Logan and Raja are back to share their thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks’ major struggles since trading for Kyrie Irving and what it means for the future of their partnership (3:00). Next, they bring back Do We Believe Their Raps? to debate the status of teams fighting for playoff spots in the West as the final stretch of the regular season approaches (25:45). Later, Kerm joins the guys for Snowfall talk (49:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
