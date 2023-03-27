Nagelsmann and Conte Leave Bayern and Spurs, and Tuchel Arrives. Plus, a Weekend Roundup.



Before getting on to the huge managerial news of the weekend, Musa and Ryan round up some of the weekend’s games. They begin with some pivotal results at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga (04:20) and the WSL (08:18), plus some men’s international qualifiers, including an incredible result for Kazakhstan (13:27). They then turn their attention to Julian Nagelsmann’s surprise sacking as Bayern coach and his replacement by Thomas Tuchel (22:32), before finishing on Antonio Conte’s not-so-surprising departure from Spurs and whether they may turn to Nagelsmann next (43:14).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

