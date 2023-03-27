 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet 16, Elite Eight Recaps and An Opening Day Preview

Plus, Micheal Kay on Anthony Volpe being named Yankees starting shortstop

(1:10) — YANKEES: The Yankees name Anthony Volpe their starting shortstop, but deal with Luis Severino’s lat injury.
(7:45) — METS: The Mets have a lot of questions at DH and send their top prospect, Brett Bay, back to AAA.
(11:43) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps this weekend’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matches and looks ahead to the Final Four.
(19:26) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(30:15) — MICHEAL KAY: YES Network’s Micheal Kay returns to discuss Volpe’s emergence, DJ LeMahieu’s importance, and how the Yankees can make that leap this year.

