Red Sox Season Predictions With Tyler Milliken

Brian recaps the Celtics’ dominating win over the Spurs, which included another incredible game from Jaylen Brown, and he also takes stock of Derrick White’s Celtics tenure thus far (0:30). Then, Brian previews the Red Sox’s season with The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken, and they offer up some fun predictions for this year (21:45). Brian ends with a couple listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ shoot-out win in Carolina (1:15:30).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tyler Milliken
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify