Red Sox Season Predictions With Tyler Milliken



Brian recaps the Celtics’ dominating win over the Spurs, which included another incredible game from Jaylen Brown, and he also takes stock of Derrick White’s Celtics tenure thus far (0:30). Then, Brian previews the Red Sox’s season with The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken, and they offer up some fun predictions for this year (21:45). Brian ends with a couple listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ shoot-out win in Carolina (1:15:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tyler Milliken

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

