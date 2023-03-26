‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna join forces to break down the premiere of Succession Season 4. They discuss how the HBO series picks up right where it left off, their thoughts on this being the final season, and the newly formed bond between the Roy siblings. Along the way, they also unpack Logan’s surprisingly introspective moments and Tom and Shiv’s fractured relationship. They close with the biggest winners and losers of the episode before briefly speculating on what the rest of the season has in store.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

