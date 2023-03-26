 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss the premiere of the final season, unpack the characters’ relationships, and make predictions for the rest of the season

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
HBO


Bill, Sean, and Joanna join forces to break down the premiere of Succession Season 4. They discuss how the HBO series picks up right where it left off, their thoughts on this being the final season, and the newly formed bond between the Roy siblings. Along the way, they also unpack Logan’s surprisingly introspective moments and Tom and Shiv’s fractured relationship. They close with the biggest winners and losers of the episode before briefly speculating on what the rest of the season has in store.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

