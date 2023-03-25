 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: The Calm Before the Storm

‘WrestleMania’ sneak peek with Rosenberg and Sam Roberts, and come see us in LA next week

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE Royal Rumble Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


Rosenberg flies solo on today’s episode … that is until Sam Roberts stops by. Before the interruption, Rosenberg gives you a sneak peek into his WrestleMania week. Then, Roberts hops on to tell Rosenberg what he’s most excited about heading into next week’s event (13:22). And to finish out the week, Rosenberg goes through the mailbag (27:46), taking questions mainly about Dip’s recent run of poor takes. Stay maj.

Heading out to WrestleMania this year? So are we! Come kick off the weekend by joining the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

