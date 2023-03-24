Karl-Anthony Towns on His Return and the T-Wolves’ Past, Present, and Future

Austin and Pausha are joined by Karl-Anthony Towns to discuss his triumphant return to the court after missing over 50 games with a Grade 3 calf strain (1:37). They reflect on Minnesota’s warm welcome, KAT’s big 22-point return, and how the team held it down without him for almost four months (8:23). Then, they go down memory lane and reflect on KAT’s career with his carousel of coaches, GMs, and playing with the Big Ticket himself, Kevin Garnett (39:05).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Guest: Karl-Anthony Towns
Producer: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz
Additional Production Support: Megan Schuster and Bobby Wagner
