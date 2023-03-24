 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Karl-Anthony Towns on His Return and the T-Wolves’ Past, Present, and Future

Towns reflects on Minnesota’s warm welcome, his big 22-point return, and how the team held it down without him for almost four months

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are joined by Karl-Anthony Towns to discuss his triumphant return to the court after missing over 50 games with a Grade 3 calf strain (1:37). They reflect on Minnesota’s warm welcome, KAT’s big 22-point return, and how the team held it down without him for almost four months (8:23). Then, they go down memory lane and reflect on KAT’s career with his carousel of coaches, GMs, and playing with the Big Ticket himself, Kevin Garnett (39:05).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Guest: Karl-Anthony Towns
Producer: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz
Additional Production Support: Megan Schuster and Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

‘Rye Lane’ Star Vivian Oparah in the House! Plus, England’s Win and Kane’s Record!

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat briefly about Julian Nagelsmann’s rumoured departure from Bayern, then star of ‘Rye Lane’ Vivian Oparah joins to talk about the new movie that is taking the film world by storm

By Lulu Kesin

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Court Case: An FAQ

Because there are many questions to be answered, such as: Why did Gwyneth show up to court looking like Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci,’ and is this the richest, whitest dispute ever put on trial?

By Jodi Walker

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Leans. Plus, NBA Thoughts and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys look back at the Sweet 16 games and preview the Elite Eight. Then they discuss who will avoid the play-in in the NBA.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

The Nike Feud With StockX Takes a New Turn

Wosny Lambre also breaks down some new off-court fits from Trae Young, James Harden, and Josh Christopher

By Wosny Lambre

Markquis Nowell Went Home and Became a March Madness Legend

The Harlem native put on a show at Madison Square Garden, setting an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists and propelling Kansas State to the Elite Eight

By Rodger Sherman

“He Defied Science!” The Frank Lampard Effect

James Allcott is joined by Rory Jennings to take a look at the life and times of Frank Lampard

By James Lawrence Allcott