‘Rye Lane’ Star Vivian Oparah in the House! Plus, England’s Win and Kane’s Record!

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat briefly about Julian Nagelsmann’s rumoured departure from Bayern (01:00) and England’s first away win over Italy in almost 62 years (04:12), which saw Harry Kane become the all-time top goalscorer. Then, in Part 2, star of Rye Lane Vivian Oparah joins to talk about the wonderful new South London romantic comedy, that is taking the film world by storm (22:37).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka, Ryan Hunn, and Vivian Oparah
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS