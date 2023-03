James Allcott is joined by Rory Jennings to take a look at the life and times of Frank Lampard. The pair discuss Lampard’s astronomical impact at Chelsea, the ripple that caused the move, and how Lampard has affected the game since going into management. Where next for Frank Lampard? And is he one of the all-time greats of English football?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Rory Jennings

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

