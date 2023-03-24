Reporter LeBron, Mark Cuban’s Gripe, and a League Standings Check



Verno and KOC discuss Ja Morant’s return in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets on Wednesday night (03:22). The guys discuss a pair of games from the Sweet 16: Kansas State’s overtime win over Michigan State and UConn’s dominant win over Arkansas (08:55). After LeBron James shoots down the reports of his potential return, the guys debate when he’ll get back on the floor for the Lakers (19:32). In looking at the crowded West standings, the guys debate whether Karl-Anthony Towns’s return is enough for the Timberwolves to make some noise in the playoffs and if the Mavs are in danger of missing the postseason (35:04). The guys also briefly look at the East standings before discussing the reemergence of the dominant big man and ask whether Immanuel Quickley is on his way to win this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award (51:59).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

